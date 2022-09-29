Program aims to address mental health in prisons

Josh Tewalt

The Idaho Department of Correction recently received $500,000 to launch a pilot program aimed at helping staff members and prison residents deal with trauma, burnout and stress.

The money was approved during the 2022 legislative session and was included in the department’s budget. It was part of Gov. Brad Little’s Leading Idaho plan that expanded mental health resources in the state by $50 million. The governor’s request was fully funded by the Legislature.

According to the department, people who work in the correctional industry experience high levels of stress, burnout and other mental health-related consequences. Correction staff also have higher rates of post-traumatic stress disorder and suicide compared to people in the general working-age population. These conditions affect people’s lives, including relationships with family, friends and coworkers, along with various obligations and hobbies.

