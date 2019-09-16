Joy Winning, president of Frank E. Balmer Toastmaster’s club, will deliver the presentation, “Women, Equality and Peace,” at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Great Room of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
Winning is a water fitness instructor at the Pullman Aquatic Center and a member of Pullman’s Baha’i community. She will speak on ways the rise in women’s equality has contributed to establishing peace.
The free program is part of the “Light of Unity Festival” honoring the bicentennial of the Baha’i faith leader.