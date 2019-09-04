The Washington, Idaho and Montana Railway Historic Preservation Group will host a program on historic graffiti markings titled “Mark of the Tramp” starting at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Depot, 185 Sixth St., in Potlatch as part of its “An Evening at the Depot” programming.
The program will feature Mike and Charlie Wray, father-son founders of the Historic Graffiti Society, which is dedicated to discovering, preserving and recording graffiti markings.
Charlie Sutton will perform original and traditional folk tunes and train songs. The event will include a no-host bar.