Whitman County Auditor Sandy Jamison will present on the rule changes for the 2020 primary election at the Pullman League of Women Voters brown bag program from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Hecht Room of Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Jamison will discuss the new rules about political party registration, as well as other changes in voting laws.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a brown bag lunch. The event is free to the public and requires no registration, but seating is limited.