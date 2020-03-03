Latah County Assessor Rod Wakefield reminds county homeowners that they can apply for a trio of property tax exemptions through April 15.
For information and to find out if you qualify for the exemptions, please contact Wakefield at (208) 892-4571 or rwakefield@latah.id.us.
The homeowners exemption is available to property owners whose homestead is owner-occupied and used as the primary dwelling place of the owner as of Jan. 1. The first $100,000 or 50-percent of market value for assessment purposes, whichever is less, can be exempt from property taxation.
The Idaho Property Tax Reduction Program, or circuit breaker exemption,, reduces property taxes for qualified applicants based on income for the previous calendar year.
The Veterans Property Tax Reduction Benefit reduces property taxes for qualified 100-percent service-connected disabled veterans. Property taxes on a home and up to one acre of land may be reduced as much as $1,320. The program does not have an income limit.