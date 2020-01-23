Students at Washington State University have launched a project aimed at reimagining the space connecting campus to Pullman’s downtown corridor.
Intended to be a collaboration among students in WSU’s School of Design and Construction, city officials and residents, the official launch of the Gateway District Collaborative will take place at a public meeting at 5 p.m., Jan. 30, at the Brelsford Visitors Center.
Steve Austin, a clinical assistant professor leading the project this semester, said he hopes to tap into the city’s renewed focus on its downtown corridor, as well as WSU President Kirk Schulz’s desire to improve the relationship between the university and surrounding community.
“It seems like the time is right to talk about the space in between the campus up here on the hill and Main Street down in the valley and how we can kind of embrace each other in a stronger way,” Austin said.
Austin said students will draw up master plans addressing issues like pedestrian paths, transportation alternatives and underutilized buildings in the area of town between the Brelsford center and the campus core that illustrate what the space could look like in 2040.
Students will meet with community members throughout the semester to compile input for their plans, Austin said, which will be unveiled in April. Ideally, he said, plans will seek to connect both spaces in a way that sparks a dialogue. As the plans are conceptual, he said they can be as grand or as simple as the students see fit.
“The time horizon on this is somewhere into the future but you never know, ... maybe there’s an alumni that gets excited about, ‘Hey, this is something we can get behind,’ and they can take that and move it forward,” Austin said. “It’s one of those things that, until we put it out there, we don’t know what we’ll find.”
Marie Dymkoski, director of the Pullman Chamber of Commerce, said there’s a misperception that campus is relatively distant from downtown activities. However, she said, with locations like Reaney Park and Paradise Creek Brewery’s Trailside Taproom just down the hill from classes, it may be as simple as providing pedestrians with a welcoming, well-lit path connecting the two spaces to shatter that perception.
She said she considers this project to be more than a symbolic gesture toward unity, but as another in a series of efforts that stand a real chance of bringing Pullman residents together as a single community.
“It’s not just WSU doing this project that might enhance the community, it really is another way to tie us together to be one community — physically and otherwise,” Dymkoski said. “They’re involving us in this collaborative proposal, they’re involving the community. It’s not just something that happens on the campus of WSU that then gets put on a shelf and doesn’t get touched again.”
Pullman City Administrator Adam Lincoln said the project directly addresses a connectivity between the city and campus communities that has been lacking. He said too often, people consider themselves either long-term residents or students.
“We’re all a part of the same community and it’s really important to show that community,” he said. “Not just with people that have purchased homes and have lived here for several years, but to include students in that sense of community so that they really get to feel that sense of inclusion.”
