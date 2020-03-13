Property tax freeze defeated in Senate

BOISE — A plan to address rising property tax rates by temporarily freezing or capping local government tax revenues died on the Senate floor Thursday.
The 24-11 vote means lawmakers could adjourn for the year without providing any tax relief, despite months of complaints from homeowners across the state.
As initially proposed by House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, the bill would have prohibited all non-school taxing districts from collecting more in property taxes next year than they do this year.
While that wouldn’t necessarily result in lower property tax bills for individual homeowners, he said, it would delay as much as $132 million in property tax increases statewide, providing overall relief.
The intent of the one-year freeze, Moyle said, was to bring cities and counties to the table to work on a permanent solution to the problem.
The bill passed the House on a 46-23 vote. However, after vocal complaints from cities and counties, the Senate changed the freeze to a 4 percent cap on property tax revenues, for up to three years.
The Senate debated the amended bill for nearly an hour Thursday.
Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, likened homeowners to the proverbial camel with the broken back.
“We have thousands of taxing districts that all look at the good things they can do (with this tax revenue), and they’re all loading that onto the camel,” Rice said. “By itself, their load seems reasonable — but when you add all the loads together, the citizen, who is the camel, gets a broken back.”
Several senators, though, felt the legislation failed to provide timely tax relief, and might actually exacerbate the problem.
Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, noted that bill prohibits local governments from accruing any “foregone” taxes — meaning if they levied less than a 4 percent increase, they couldn’t save the difference for future years, as is now the case.
“The concern I have is that there’s little or no incentive for local taxing districts to take less than the 4 percent,” he said. “They’d almost have to protect themselves by taking the maximum amount, because they couldn’t put (the difference) into foregone. So we’re just raising taxes on homeowners.”
A companion measure to create an interim committee to review and recommend solutions to the property tax issue has already been approved.
That wasn’t much comfort for Sen. Mark Nye, D-Pocatello.
“That’s just kicking the can down the road,” he said. “It’s another study. In my area, a lot of people don’t have a can to kick. They can’t wait three years. We need to do something now.”
Democrats have been pushing all session for an increase in the homeowner exemption, as well as the circuit breaker, which provides a property tax break of up to $1,320 for seniors, disabled veterans and other low-income individuals.
“We have things we could have done to mitigate (the problem),” said Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow. “For whatever reason, we haven’t moved forward with them.”
None of the bills could get an introductory hearing.
That may soon change, though. Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, suggested this week that circuit breaker and homeowner exemption bills could still be introduced this session.
Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, supported the freeze bill; Sens. Nelson and Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, opposed it.
“A lot of taxing districts will be impacted by this,” Johnson said. “I don’t have enough information from them or any analysis that makes me feel comfortable supporting this bill.”
William L. Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.