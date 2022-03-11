Property tax relief bill stalled in committee

BOISE — A $750 million property tax relief proposal will not advance through the Idaho Legislature this session, as sponsors seek more time to educate people about its benefits.
House Bill 741 would have changed the way cities and counties are funded, shifting a major portion of their budgets from property taxes onto the state sales tax.
The legislation proposed raising the state sales tax by 1.85%, from 6% to 7.85%.
In exchange, it eliminated all local property taxes on primary residences, except voter-approved bonds and school levies. The sponsors estimated it would cut taxes on homes by about 65% statewide.
The measure also boosted the grocery tax credit from $100 to $175 per person, helping to offset the impact the higher sales tax had on food purchases.
“This is a good bill,” said House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star. “Once people have a chance to sit down and go through the numbers, they recognize that.”
However, the legislation was only introduced last week. Rather than try to rush it through the House and Senate — and risk a failed vote because lawmakers still aren’t comfortable with its provisions — the decision was made to hold it in committee.
“It’s going to take an education process,” Moyle said. “We’re going to try to put together a website where people can go to learn about it and see how it would affect their taxes.”
Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, said a website is being developed to help people better understand the bill and what it does.
“When we’re talking with people and they think it does something it doesn’t do, that’s a problem,” he said. “This is a big decision. People need time to discuss it.”
Despite the loss of HB 741, Moyle noted several other property tax relief bills remain alive this session. That includes:
HB 648, which requires that half any year-over-year increase in local sales tax distribution be used for property tax relief.
The measure passed the House 43-24 last week and awaits further action in the Senate.
HB 690, which dedicates half of any surplus general fund revenue each year to local property tax relief, up to a maximum of $80 million.
It passed the House 48-13 last week.
HB 735, which eliminates the county charity levy and shifts responsibility for public defense from counties to the state.
The House passed the legislation Tuesday on a 63-1 vote.
Collectively, those three bills would provide a minimum of about $40 million in local property tax relief this year. That would increase next year, when money from the surplus eliminator would be added to the pot.
Two other competing bills would ease the home valuation cap in the circuit breaker program, making it easier for low-income elderly and disabled Idahoans to qualify for up to $1,500 per year in property tax relief.
HB 481 passed the House 48-16 in February, but hasn’t received a hearing in the Senate. SB 1241 also passed the Senate unanimously in February, but hasn’t received a hearing in the House.
Negotiations are underway to see if consensus can be reached on the two proposals.
