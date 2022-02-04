Proposal aims to address property tax relief via K-12 funding

BOISE — A proposal to steer more discretionary money to K-12 schools in exchange for a certain amount of property tax relief was introduced in the Senate Education Committee on Thursday.
Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, sponsored the legislation, which doesn’t yet have a bill number.
“I think this can be a win-win opportunity to reduce property taxes and help schools,” said Nelson, who sits on the committee.
The bill doesn’t mandate any increase in state funding.
However, if the Legislature were to appropriate more discretionary funds — money the districts use for everything from utility costs to insurance premiums — three-quarters of it would have to go toward reducing any local school levy.
Nelson noted that 89 of Idaho’s 115 school districts currently have supplemental levies, totaling $218 million. Such levies are one of the major factors behind the state’s rising property tax rates.
Under Nelson’s bill, districts that have supplemental levies would have to use 75% of any extra discretionary appropriation to pay down their levies. The remainder could be used to improve school facilities or other priorities.
Schools that currently don’t have supplemental levies would be able to use all of the extra funding as they saw fit.
Based on current school levies, Nelson said, a $300 million increase in state discretionary funding would result in $141 million in property tax relief, and the number of schools with active levies would be cut in half.
“For most schools, 75% of the money would be used for property tax reduction,” he said. “For many of our most struggling schools where there is no levy in place, they get the full 100%.”
After the committee introduced the bill on a voice vote, Senate Education Chairman Steve Thayn, R-Emmett, said “it’s possible” there will be a hearing on it.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.