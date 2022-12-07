Prosecutor cites importance of case integrity

William Thompson

The Latah County prosecutor said the concern about having an unbiased jury influences what is being shared publicly about the investigation into the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow.

“There’s always a concern, particularly in smaller communities like ours, that we need to be responsible with what information is made available to the public so we don’t risk tainting the prospective jury pool,” Prosecutor Bill Thompson told the Daily News on Tuesday. “Assuming that we’re able to file a case and it goes to trial, we want to be able to pick an unbiased jury from within the community.”

No suspects have been identified in the case surrounding the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. However, Thompson said law enforcement has an obligation to limit pretrial publicity that could compromise the fairness of the case when it goes to trial. It’s a balancing act, he said, to provide information to the public without harming the case.

