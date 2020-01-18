Prosecutor: Revoke bail for impeachment figure Robert Hyde

MALDEN, Mass. — A Massachusetts judge is considering whether to revoke bail in a protective order case against a Connecticut man who has emerged as a figure in the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
A prosecutor made the request to revoke Robert F. Hyde’s bail during a hearing in Malden District Court on Thursday, with police accusing Hyde of repeatedly violating a civil protective order obtained by a political consultant, the Hartford Courant reported.
The consultant obtained the restraining order last summer, accusing Hyde of harassing and stalking her. She lives in Massachusetts and works frequently in Washington, D.C. The Courant reported it was not naming the woman because she fears for her safety.
The judge did not rule, and scheduled the next court date for March 6.