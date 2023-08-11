Youth in north central Idaho desperately need access to a crisis center, community organizers say — but right now, whether there will be the funding for such a place is still unknown.

At an Idaho Region 2 Behavioral Health meeting Thursday, Joyce Lyons, rural crisis center network project manager, said the area’s lower population density makes it harder to secure funding from the Department of Juvenile Corrections.

“Region 2 is also very aware of being one of the last in line,” she said. “If they invest $100 in Region 4, they’re going to hit more people than if they invest $100 in Region 2.”

Recommended for you