Bernie scored his first shed of the season Jan. 5 east of Troy. Proud “Dad” and photographer Jim Sayre wrote that Bernie held on to the antler for a full two hours and 10 minutes. “Judging from its position in the snow and freshness, the shed was less than 48 hours old,” Sayre wrote.
