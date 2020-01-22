Now in its third month of operation, a crisis center in downtown Moscow is fast becoming an indispensable community resource, according to Joyce Lyons, project manager for the center.
Speaking to a gathering at First Presbyterian Church of Moscow on Tuesday evening, Lyons said the center caters to the needs of those experiencing mental or behavioral health crises. Lyons said while mental health crises are related to some kind of diagnosable problem, behavioral health deals with issues like substance abuse, relationship issues or anything that affects a person’s ability to function in a social structure. This also includes those experiencing domestic abuse, she said.
Lyons’ presentation Tuesday evening was delivered to a collection of “Stephen Ministers” — a Christian organization that provides company and counsel for those facing crisis.
“We work with both congregation members and people in the community one-on-one as a listening kind of presence,” said Stephen Minister Leader Kathy Pitman. “We’re assigned to a person and we meet with them once a week, it’s confidential, nobody knows who’s matched up, and they’re able to talk about whatever is causing some stress in their life.”
Stephen Ministers are not psychologists or psychiatrists, Pitman said, but if a person’s needs exceed what they are capable of providing, ministers can help connect them with resources in the community that can help. This is where entities like the Crisis Center come in.
While they are co-located with the Latah Recovery Center and are sometimes aided by Recovery Center personnel, Lyons said the Crisis Center is intended to offer a different set of resources to its clients.
“Somebody coming there is not just there for services — something bad has happened, they’ve become overwhelmed, they’re not able to function, they can’t control their drinking or their drug use,” Lyons said. “They’re in a crisis situation because they’ve exhausted all their own internal resources and that of their support network, so they don’t know where to go.”
Since late October, Latah County Residents older than age 18 have been able to access the center either on their own or through a referral. Clients must be there voluntarily, she said. Lyons said people who seek their care are connected with professionals who will perform a risk and medical assessment to make sure the person isn’t in immediate danger or in need of medical attention.
Clients can spend a maximum of 24 hours in the center, where they will be provided with food and a place to rest if they need it, though most visits last between 10 and 12 hours, Lyons said. While the Crisis Center is open for walk-ins from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., there is also a hotline that will connect callers with a master’s level clinician, counselor or social worker who will either help that person deal with their crisis over the phone, or get them access to the center and its clinical team 24 hours a day. She cautioned the center cannot help with homelessness or conditions like dementia or alzheimers.
After the person is inducted and assessed, Lyons said the center provides a calm, welcoming environment for a person to de-escalate their crisis and develop a plan moving forward. The caveat here, she said, is the person must be willing to engage in the process.
“It’s not a place to get comfortable — we’re going to make you work,” Lyons said. “Everybody leaves with a plan.”
Those experiencing a mental or behavioral health crisis who wish to contact the Crisis Center can visit their downtown Moscow location at 531 S. Main St. or call 877-897-9027.
