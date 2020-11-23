Provost candidate feels she has the needed skills

Thanks to administrative experience at other public universities, Andrea Golato said she would be able to hit the ground running were she selected as the University of Idaho’s new provost and executive vice president.
Golato is one of five candidates being considered for the post.
In an online open forum earlier this month, Golato, the dean of Texas State University’s graduate college, said her familiarity with supporting and advancing research at universities would be a major asset to the UI in its aspirations to be a top-flight research institution.
She said Texas State, in San Marcos, Texas, also is working to become a top research college in the U.S. and the University of Illinois, where she worked previously, is already considered to be among the best research institutions in the country.
“We certainly want to make sure that when we hire new faculty members, that they are research-active and it might also be helpful to hire research support staff,” she said, stressing that a successful research program also needs strong student researchers. “Strong graduate students attract strong faculty and strong faculty attract strong graduate students, it just goes hand in hand. I think it would also be a good idea to elevate honors and undergraduate research.”
As an administrator at a college where the majority of students are of Latin descent, Golato said she also has experience working on initiatives meant to advance diversity and inclusion. She said she currently sits on a number of committees at Texas State working with undergraduate students to support and promote a diverse student body. She said social justice initiatives linked to the pandemic and the recent surge seen in the Black Lives Matter movement have shown an inclusive environment is necessary to attract a diverse student body.
“We need to hire diverse faculty and staff members so that our students also have role models so that they can see themselves at higher levels,” Golato said. “When we have brought students and faculty members into campus, we really need mentoring systems and we need a sense of community for new groups of students and faculty members who we are bringing on board.”
In her final remarks, Golato said she believes the role of an administrator in higher education is to create an environment where others can succeed and flourish. She said if she is selected as the UI’s next provost and executive vice president, she will work to build consensus and to “foster a supportive and team-oriented culture.”
“My approach in doing that is working with workgroups and shared governance,” she said. “I like to view problems from a multitude of different perspectives. I don’t mind if somebody tells me they have a different opinion as long as we can get a cup of coffee afterward.”
Video of virtual open forums featuring Golato and the other four candidates for UI provost and executive vice president can be found on the UI’s website through the shortened web address https://bit.ly/36WFQzz.
An online feedback form for candidates will be posted after each candidate forum on the UI’s website. Feedback forms must be completed by noon today.
