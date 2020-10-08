More than 200 people gathered in Moscow’s Friendship Square on Wednesday evening for a singing event. The event, publicized as a “psalm sing” by Christ Church, was the third such event downtown in the past two weeks. The vast majority of the group did not wear face coverings or practice social distancing. A tenant in an apartment overlooking the square repeatedly blared the song “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion over a loudspeaker in protest. No arrests or citations occurred at the event, and no police were in sight near the gathering. The handful of counterprotesters kept their distance across the street from the group.
