PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
7:28 a.m. — A stuck vehicle was reported on the 200 block of South Grand Avenue.
7:36 a.m. — EMS responded to a vehicle accident on the 100 block of Southwest Center Street.
9:49 a.m. — A coyote was reported near Fancyfree Drive.
12:39 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
9:18 p.m. — A patient was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital for breathing problems on Opal Street.
11:34 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested on multiple warrants on the 200 block of East Main Street.
11:56 p.m. — A patient was taken to PRH after being reported unconscious on the 100 block of East Main Street.
Wednesday
12:29 a.m. — Officers determined fireworks near the 2100 block of Northwest Robert Street were legal.
1:19 a.m. — A 30-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on McKenzie Street.
1:26 a.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Main Street and Stadium Way.
2:12 a.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 300 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
9:07 a.m. — A dog was reported possibly stolen from a High Street residence.
4:59 -p.m. — Police responded to a report of a possible assault on Larry Street but determined no assault occurred.
6:29 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 200 block of Northwest Anthony Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
9:57 a.m. — Deputies responded to a rollover accident on State Route 27.
9:57 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle accident was reported on Valleyview Avenue in Colfax.
1 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on Steptoe Avenue in Oaksedale.
3:19 p.m. — A deputy performed a welfare check on Cedar Street in Colfax.
8:27 p.m. — A 41-year-old Colfax woman was arrested at Zips in Colfax for suspicion of DUI.
12:02 a.m. — A 23-year-old Pullman man was cited and released on U.S. Highway 195 for suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
12:37 p.m. — A 35-year-old Pullman man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Grand Avenue in Pullman.
1:03 a.m. — A 24-year-old Pullman woman was cited and released for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Grand Avenue and Center Street in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
8:01 a.m. — A car reportedly crashed into the Disability Action Center Northwest building on North Main Street. There were no injuries and the vehicle and building sustained minor damage.
2 p.m. — Death threats via phone were reported on the 200 block of Henley Street.
4:03 p.m. — Cash in the amount of $250 and coins in the amount of $20 were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 900 block of Paradise Creek Street.
4:34 p.m. — A cat was reportedly stolen on the 300 block of East Second Street.
4:38 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Gritman Medical Center.
6:53 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on South Main and East Sixth streets.
8:14 p.m. — Teenagers were reportedly throwing snowballs at streetlights and cars on the 400 block of South Main Street.
Wednesday
3:01 p.m. — A 41-year-old woman reportedly stole a can of beer from Sunset Mart on South Main Street. She was trespassed from the store and arrested on two warrants.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
3:18 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported at Bennett Lumber near Princeton.
7:14 a.m. — A vehicle reportedly had three flat tires, including puncture marks in two of them, on the 400 block of McCall Street in Juliaetta.
8:59 a.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on Lewis Road and U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
12:23 p.m. — Identity theft was reported on the 1000 block of Matson Road near Viola.
2:52 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 700 block of Second Street in Onaway.
9:54 p.m. — Loud music was reported at a residence on the 5000 block of Deary Street in Harvard.