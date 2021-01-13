MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
1:22 a.m. — A loud party was reported on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
3:26 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 100 block of Baker Street.
4:39 a.m. — Two people on the 1200 block of Indian Hills Drive were reportedly on camera checking car doors. Police were unable to locate them.
6:41 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on West Sixth and South Line streets.
6:53 a.m. — A pouch with syringes inside was reportedly found outside the Latah County Courthouse.
12:32 p.m. — A 32-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on the 400 block of North Main Street.
2:18 p.m. — The unattended death of a 69-year-old man was reported on the 700 block of North Main Street.
6:12 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1300 block of Walenta Drive.
8:55 p.m. — A man reportedly tried to steal a DVD player from Walmart and fled.
9:20 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
7:05 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 3800 block of State Highway 8 near Troy.
4:29 p.m. — A 51-year-old man was arrested on a warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance on Blake and Taylor avenues.
9:40 p.m. — A chimney fire was reported on the 1100 block of Deep Creek Road near Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
9:52 a.m. — A resident on Crestview Street was concerned about animals digging around the house.
10:34 a.m. — A broken tree branch on Wheatland Drive caused a safety hazard.
5:50 p.m. — A fox was reported in the area of Maryland Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
7:41 a.m. — Property damage was reported on Montgomery Street in Uniontown.
2:15 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a theft in St. John.