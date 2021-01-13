​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Monday

1:22 a.m. — A loud party was reported on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.

3:26 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 100 block of Baker Street.

4:39 a.m. — Two people on the 1200 block of Indian Hills Drive were reportedly on camera checking car doors. Police were unable to locate them.

6:41 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on West Sixth and South Line streets.

6:53 a.m. — A pouch with syringes inside was reportedly found outside the Latah County Courthouse.

12:32 p.m. — A 32-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on the 400 block of North Main Street.

2:18 p.m. — The unattended death of a 69-year-old man was reported on the 700 block of North Main Street.

6:12 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1300 block of Walenta Drive.

8:55 p.m. — A man reportedly tried to steal a DVD player from Walmart and fled.

9:20 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

7:05 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 3800 block of State Highway 8 near Troy.

4:29 p.m. — A 51-year-old man was arrested on a warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance on Blake and Taylor avenues.

9:40 p.m. — A chimney fire was reported on the 1100 block of Deep Creek Road near Potlatch.

PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

9:52 a.m. — A resident on Crestview Street was concerned about animals digging around the house.

10:34 a.m. — A broken tree branch on Wheatland Drive caused a safety hazard.

5:50 p.m. — A fox was reported in the area of Maryland Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

7:41 a.m. — Property damage was reported on Montgomery Street in Uniontown.

2:15 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a theft in St. John.

