PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
7:57 a.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury crash was reported on Nelson and Hopkins courts.
12:21 p.m. — EMS responded to an injury on Kamiaken Street.
9:11 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Colorado and Ruby streets.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
5:27 p.m. — A deputy contacted the driver of a vehicle reportedly driving erratically on Buck Canyon in Colfax.
8:40 p.m. — One patient was transported to the hospital following a welfare check on Chicken Road in Endicott.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
8:28 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on West Pullman Road and Warbonnet Drive.
10:02 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Red Star Coffee Company on West Pullman Road.
10:10 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Marshalls.
1:32 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1200 block of East Third Street.
2:48 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
3:31 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
4:05 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested on four warrants at Walmart.
4:24 p.m. — A shopping cart was reportedly zip-tied to a vehicle mirror in the Walmart parking lot. Upon untying it, the cart scratched the vehicle.
4:57 p.m. — Three people were reportedly smoking marijuana outside the Eggan Youth Center.
7:52 p.m. — Loud music was reported at Sigma Chi fraternity on Nez Perce Drive.
10:38 p.m. — A sex offense was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
2:09 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.