​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

1:43 a.m. — People were reportedly not wearing face masks at Snap Fitness.

11:12 a.m. — About 15 gallons of gasoline was reportedly siphoned from a vehicle on the 1200 block of Lynn Avenue.

7:26 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 100 block of East Fifth Street.

7:52 p.m. — A woman on the 1100 block of West A Street was reportedly scammed online of $1,218.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

3:22 a.m. — A 36-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on South Main Street and Sweet Avenue in Moscow.

5:02 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 1200 block of Deep Creek Road near Potlatch.

8:28 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 1000 block of Helmer Lane near Deary.

3:31 p.m. — A previous fire reportedly flared up on Lenville Road near Genesee. Genesee and Idaho Department of Lands firefighters responded.

4:34 p.m. — Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive in Moscow.

PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

5:34 a.m. — A structure fire was reported on Ventura Court.

1:32 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on Parr Drive.

2:58 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a customer at Chase Bank making threatening statements but determined there was no crime.

3:12 p.m. — Police issued warnings to a group of people outside Maple Street not wearing masks.

3:48 p.m. — A vehicle window was broken on Ruby Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

7:32 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.

4 p.m. — A deputy responded to a report of vagrancy along the Snake River near Wawawai Landing.

