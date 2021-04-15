MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
1:43 a.m. — People were reportedly not wearing face masks at Snap Fitness.
11:12 a.m. — About 15 gallons of gasoline was reportedly siphoned from a vehicle on the 1200 block of Lynn Avenue.
7:26 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 100 block of East Fifth Street.
7:52 p.m. — A woman on the 1100 block of West A Street was reportedly scammed online of $1,218.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
3:22 a.m. — A 36-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on South Main Street and Sweet Avenue in Moscow.
5:02 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 1200 block of Deep Creek Road near Potlatch.
8:28 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 1000 block of Helmer Lane near Deary.
3:31 p.m. — A previous fire reportedly flared up on Lenville Road near Genesee. Genesee and Idaho Department of Lands firefighters responded.
4:34 p.m. — Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
5:34 a.m. — A structure fire was reported on Ventura Court.
1:32 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on Parr Drive.
2:58 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a customer at Chase Bank making threatening statements but determined there was no crime.
3:12 p.m. — Police issued warnings to a group of people outside Maple Street not wearing masks.
3:48 p.m. — A vehicle window was broken on Ruby Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
7:32 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
4 p.m. — A deputy responded to a report of vagrancy along the Snake River near Wawawai Landing.