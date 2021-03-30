PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
1:58 p.m. — A resident reported bloody handprints on a window on Prairie View Drive. Police determined they were Halloween stickers.
2:58 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle collision was reported on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.
Saturday
1:35 a.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle collision was reported on State Route 270.
2:57 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Cougar Way.
7:09 a.m. — Police responded to a report of an intoxicated man walking around with a stick at Sunset Mart.
11:44 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a man harassing children and using vulgar language at the Pullman City Playfields.
1 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a juvenile with a BB gun on Whelan Road.
9:56 p.m. — One subject was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital from Ash Street after police responded to a report of a suicidal person.
11:16 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to a controlled substance problem at Pauly’s Bar and Grill.
11:18 p.m. — Police responded to a report of three to four males urinating in public near Monroe Street.
Sunday
1:33 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to an accident on Stadium Way and Main Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
7:37 a.m. — A theft was reported on Madison Street in Tekoa.
2:57 p.m. — Deputies heard a report of people not wearing masks or social distancing at a business on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
Saturday
6:29 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 47-year-old Oakesdale man on Mill Street in Colfax for suspicion of malicious mischief and burglary.
Sunday
3:10 p.m. — A person in LaCrosse was transported to the hospital after making suicidal statements.
4:52 p.m. — A stolen vehicle was recovered on Pine City Malden Road in Rosalia.
5:02 p.m. — A patient was transported to the hospital from Mill Street in Colfax following a seizure.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
6:48 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of North Adams Street.
10:25 a.m. — An unidentified male reportedly stole two cans of spray paint from Moscow Building Supply.
11:36 a.m. — A male was reportedly standing at the intersection of East Palouse River Drive and South Mountain View Road urinating with his pants around his ankles. Officers warned the person.
2:28 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1500 block of West Pullman Road.
2:53 p.m. — Items reported stolen from two vehicles were reportedly recovered at Super 8 motel.
3:39 p.m. — An owner’s manual was reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 900 block of West C Street.
3:50 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on South Main and East Third streets.
6:39 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on the 600 block of South Main Street.
11:49 p.m. — Loud music was reported on the 1500 block of Levick Street.
Saturday
1:08 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of Elm Street.
2:05 a.m. — A loud party was reported on the 1100 block of West A Street.
2:22 a.m. — Loud music was reported on the 400 block of Lewis Street.
3:57 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
7:50 a.m. — A person on the 500 block of East A Street was reportedly scammed of $1,500.
9:08 a.m. — A person on the 200 block of East C Street was reportedly scammed of $300.
12:05 p.m. — A 33-year-old man was cited for suspicion of assault after reportedly hitting a tablet from an employee’s hands at the McDonald’s drive-through on West Pullman Road.
12:38 p.m. — A loud party was reported on King Road and Taylor Avenue.
12:46 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on South Logan Street.
12:52 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 2200 block of West Pullman Road.
2:33 p.m. — Police reportedly broke up several parties on King Road and Taylor Avenue.
3:28 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at the Kibbie Dome.
4:03 p.m. — A “very large gathering” involving no social distancing nor face coverings was reported on the 1100 block of King Road.
4:48 p.m. — Parties were reported on King Road and Taylor Avenue and two males were allegedly urinating from a deck.
5:38 p.m. — Loud music was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.
6:02 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported near Palouse Mall.
6:17 p.m. — Loud noise was reported on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
7:11 p.m. — A loud party involving marijuana was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.
10:49 p.m. — A loud party was reported on the 200 block of Baker Street.
Sunday
12:51 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1600 block of Levick Street.
11:02 a.m. — A vehicle was reportedly egged on the 100 block of North Monroe Street.
5:29 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly keyed on the 600 block of University Avenue.
6:03 p.m. — A person on the 300 block of South Main Street reported a fraudulent purchase of $72.73 on her financial transaction card at a Sonic Drive-In in Illinois.
6:10 p.m. — A package was reportedly stolen from a porch on the 200 block of Baker Street.
9:43 p.m. — Loud music was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
6:26 a.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of malicious injury to property on the 300 block of Fifth Street in Juliaetta.
5:37 p.m. — A brush/grass fire was reported on the 300 block of East Oak Street in Genesee.
8:11 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on Larch Street in Potlatch.
Saturday
2:01 a.m. — A 27-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on the 1000 block of Harris Road near Deary.
1:22 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 and Zeitler Road near Genesee.
5:23 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 3 near Deary.
6:26 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on North Ponderosa Drive in Potlatch.
Sunday
2:38 p.m. — An attended death was reported on the 200 block of Hallet Street in Juliaetta. The death did not appear to be from foul play.
11:51 p.m. — A vehicle reportedly slid off the road on State Highway 6 near Potlatch.