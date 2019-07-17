The Washington secretary of state’s office is calling for nominations for the Corporations for Communities Award. The award recognizes for-profit businesses that give back to Washington communities. Any Washington resident can nominate a business, and as many as five businesses can win the award.
Nominations must be submitted by Aug. 31. Nominations can be submitted online at this shortened web link, www.bit.ly/2O3ZL55, or by mail using forms on the Secretary of State’s website at this link, www.bit.ly/2XNht0t.