More than two years after Moscow residents voted on a bond to help fund a new police station, the Moscow Police Department is ready to unveil the facility to the public.
The Moscow Police Department invites people to tour the new police station 4-8 p.m. today at 155 Southview Ave. as part of the Moscow Artwalk.
The final cost of the police station is $8.9 million, which includes the property purchase, design services, construction and furnishings, according to Moscow Deputy City Supervisor Bill Belknap.
The main building is 15,300 square feet and the outbuilding is 3,000 square feet.
More furniture will be installed in the building this month and Moscow Police officers will begin operating from the new facility in January.
Moscow residents passed a 10-year, $9.64 million general obligation bond in 2019 that funded the construction of the new station.
According to a news release from the city, the new facility will include a number of sustainable features such as solar-ready infrastructure, a low-water-use landscape for water conservation, enhanced stormwater treatment to remove contaminants, and full-cutoff light fixtures to reduce light pollution.
As the city prepares for the near-term transition of the MPD’s vehicle fleet to electric vehicles, conduits for future EV charging infrastructure have also been installed.
Belknap said once the police have vacated the old station on Fourth Street, the city will remove any remaining building contents and relocate its radio equipment. It will close the sale of the property to the University of Idaho by no later than Feb. 4.
The UI plans to convert the Fourth Street space into the new Prichard Art Gallery, VandalStore and community space.
Moscow hoped it would complete the new police station sooner, but supply chain issues and complications from COVID-19 caused delays in acquiring furnishings.