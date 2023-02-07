Idaho is seeking public comments on its draft management plan that strives to dramatically reduce the number of wolves in the state.

Authored by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the five-year plan commits the state to maintaining a viable, self-sustaining wolf population while also minimizing attacks on domestic livestock and predation on elk, deer and moose.

It says a balance between healthy wolf numbers and its prey base can be achieved with a population that fluctuates around 500 — with seasonal highs of about 650 animals in early summer after pups are born and seasonal lows around 350 in late winter following annual mortality largely from hunting and trapping.

