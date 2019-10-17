The Moscow Human Rights Commission will host a public forum at 7 p.m Tuesday in the City Council Chambers of City Hall examining the narrow line between free speech and hate speech.
Katie Blevins, assistant professor of media law at the University of Idaho’s School of Journalism and Mass Media, will lead the discussion.
“Free speech doesn’t always means you can say anything you want because there are laws against hate speech,” said Ken Faunce, Moscow Human Rights Commission chairman. “But when does free speech cross the line and what — if anything — can be done about it? That is the primary question here.”
Moscow City Hall is at 206 E. Third St.