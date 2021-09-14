The Pullman City Council will hold a public hearing tonight on a long-awaited update of the city’s comprehensive plan.
The draft proposal provides a general blueprint for commercial and residential growth over the next 40 years, both within the city limits and in the designated urban growth area outside the city.
The plan highlights preferred areas for high- and low-density residential development, as well as mixed-use, commercial and industrial activities. It also serves as a guide for the city zoning code and other land-use regulations.
The comprehensive plan was last updated in 1999. An updated plan was completed last summer. After a series of meetings and public hearings, the Pullman Planning Commission recommended approval of the document during its August meeting.
Depending on what input is received during tonight’s public hearing, the council could formally adopt the updated plan at its Sept. 28 meeting.
Tonight’s council meeting begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 190 SE Crestview St. People have the option to testify remotely, but need to fill out a form on the city’s website, pullman-wa.gov, before 5 p.m.
Other items on the agenda include public hearings on the city’s six-year capital improvement and transportation improvement programs, as well as a discussion of potential changes to the proposed Lawson Gardens event pavilion.
The meeting will also be streamed live online on the city’s YouTube site, at youtube.com/c/CityofPullmanWA.
