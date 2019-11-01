Founding member of the proposed Pullman Community Montessori public K-9th grade charter school will host Community Input Sessions to gather community questions, concerns and ideas to advise the schools design.
Sessions will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday and Nov. 13 in the View Room of the Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman.
The duplicate sessions will be offered to accommodate more participants’ schedules.
Community members should register to attend one of the sessions. Register through pullmancommunitymontessori.com or on Facebook.
Food and refreshments will be provided, and childcare will be available with advanced registration.