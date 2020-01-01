The Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in downtown Moscow will reopen Saturday after a two-month restoration project.
The roughly $210,000 project, mostly funded by individual donations and grants, consisted of replacing decades-old chairs with historically accurate ones, resurfacing the floor and improving lighting.
The reopening is schedule for 6:45 p.m. Saturday — the original opening time and date of the centre in 1926.
KPAC Executive Director Christine Gilmore said members of the public are invited to attend the festivities, which include a toast to a new year, decade and the completed project, followed by a free screening of Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Standard concessions will be available for purchase.
Guests are asked to RSVP by calling (208) 882-4127, filling out an RSVP form online at kenworthy.org or emailing director@kenworthy.org.