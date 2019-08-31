An eight-week public book group focused on Robin R. Meyers’ book, “The Underground Church: Reclaiming the Subversive Way of Jesus,” will begin at noon Tuesday at the Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St., Pullman. Pastor Steve Van Kuiken will lead the discussion.
A second eight-week public book group will meet at 11:45 a.m. Sept. 8 at the church to discuss “Saving Jesus From the Church: How to Stop Worshiping Christ and Start Following Jesus,” also by Meyers.
The author is a professor of philosophy at Oklahoma City University and pastor of Mayflower Congregational Church in Oklahoma City, Okla. He has appeared on national news outlets Dateline NBC, ABC World News and National Public Radio.
Membership in the book group is open at any time to anyone interested in exploring modern thinking on old theological questions. Participants are encouraged to obtain the book on their own and prepare for the discussion.
Inquiries about the group should be directed to the church office at (509) 332-6411 or pullmanucc@gmail.com.