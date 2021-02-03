PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
5:07 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Water Street. Police found children fighting.
9:28 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a cat attacking someone and not allowing that person inside a residence on Terre View Drive.
12:47 a.m. — Police responded to a report of children left in a vehicle on Fairmont Road.
2:18 p.m. — A woman reportedly refused to leave a residence on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
4:35 p.m. — Graffiti was found on Campus Street.
Tuesday
4:22 a.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen from Kamiaken Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
11:02 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Little Goose Dam Road in LaCrosse.
11:25 a.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on Whelan Road in Pullman.
2:22 p.m. — A theft was reported on Hay LaCrosse Road in LaCrosse.
6:57 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Crosby Street in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
1:09 a.m. — A 32-year-old man was taken to Gritman Medical Center for a non-life-threatening injury after a vehicle crash on West Sixth and South Jackson streets. A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of failure to obey a flashing red traffic signal.
5:46 a.m. — Loud music was reported on the 200 block of Baker Street.
11:33 a.m. — A package was reportedly stolen from the 700 block of North Main Street.
8:40 p.m. — A man reportedly attempted to steal $436 worth of items from Walmart. When confronted by staff, he allegedly handed the items over and ran away.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
3:37 p.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on Old Highway 95 near Genesee.
8:11 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 2500 block of State Highway 9 near Princeton.
11:24 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.