PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
9:55 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Whitman and State streets.
10:06 a.m. — A man was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital in protective custody following a domestic dispute call at the 600 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
1:11 p.m. — A person was taken to PRH following a domestic dispute call at the 400 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.
3:26 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on True Street and determined no criminal activity took place.
4:08 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.
4:48 p.m. — A package was reported stolen from the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
6:37 p.m. — A 39-year-old driver was arrested for suspicion of driving without a license on Airport Complex North.
11:46 p.m. — Fire and EMS responded to a possible gas spill on Harrison and State streets, but determined there was no emergency.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
4:58 p.m. — A man was arrested for possession of a prescription drug without a prescription and driving with a suspended license on Sand Road near Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
11:17 a.m. — A false identification was reportedly presented at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road. The suspect allegedly fled on foot.
1:21 p.m. — A 74-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of DUI on the 1100 block of West Pullman Road.
2:12 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1400 block of South Blaine Street.
2:14 p.m. — A $100 fraudulent bill was reportedly received at O’Reilly Auto Parts on West Pullman Road.
4:23 p.m. — A 43-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on South Washington and East Fifth streets.
4:30 p.m. — A metal detector worth $1,200 was reportedly stolen from a vehicle on West Third and South Almon streets.
4:40 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 800 block of North Almon Street.
5:43 p.m. — A 78-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI after reportedly being involved in a two-vehicle crash on East D and North Hayes streets. No one was taken to the hospital.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
11:28 a.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported at mile marker 21 on State Highway 3 near Deary.
1:33 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
2:10 p.m. — A driver and passenger were taken to Gritman Medical Center after a vehicle reportedly left the roadway on Hatter Creek Road near Princeton.
4:49 p.m. — A 68-year-old man was taken to Gritman Medical Center after a dog allegedly bit him on the leg while he was running on Foothill Road near Moscow.