MOSCOW POLICE

Monday

7:02 a.m. — Road rage was reported on the 2200 block of South Main Street.

3:01 p.m. — A person was issued a trespassing order from Eastside Marketplace after allegedly leaving suspicious notes and making strange comments to other people.

4:26 p.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen from the 400 block of Lewis Street.

Tuesday

4:07 a.m. — One patient was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a report of a simple battery on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.

PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

7:14 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1400 block of Northwest Terre View Drive.

10:21 a.m. — Officers responded for a welfare check on Northwest State Street and Northwest Whitman Street.

1:23 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 600 block of Northwest Fisk Street.

2:53 p.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

3:01 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 500 block of Northwest Darrow Street.

11:20 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an injured person on the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

WSU POLICE

Friday

9:57 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1300 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

11:46 p.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 1900 block of Northeast Ferdinand’s Lane.

Saturday

2:24 a.m. — An assault was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Valley Road.

4:05 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.

11:33 p.m. — An officer responded to an unconscious person on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

Sunday

12:10 a.m. — Three people were contacted for trespassing on the 1900 block of Northeast Ferdinand’s Lane.

Monday

1:15 a.m. — Police arrested a 57-year-old man for allegedly driving with a suspended license on Northwest Terre View Drive.

1:55 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1400 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.

2:00 a.m. — An officer responded to an unconscious person on the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.

WHITMAN CO. SHERIFF

Friday

1:19 p.m. — A firearm was stolen on State Route 195 in Uniontown.

4:01 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Cherry Creek Road in St. John.

7:01 p.m. — A 45-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 100 block of D Street in Endicott.

7:38 p.m. — A 43-year-old woman was arrested following an alleged domestic dispute on Kerns Avenue in Steptoe.

9:12 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for Kirkendahl Road in Pullman.

9:34 p.m. — A 42-year-old man from Rosalia was arrested for DUI on North Main Street and West Last Street in Colfax.

Saturday

12:47 a.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for DUI on North Grand Avenue and Northeast Stadium Way in Pullman.

5:19 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for DUI and reckless endangerment on Hume Road in Colfax.

Sunday

2:22 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for DUI on North Grand Avenue in Pullman.

2:41 a.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for DUI on the 1100 block of Northeast Valley Road in Pullman.

Monday

12:05 p.m. — Harassment was reported on School Road in Endicott.

Tags

Recommended for you