MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
7:02 a.m. — Road rage was reported on the 2200 block of South Main Street.
3:01 p.m. — A person was issued a trespassing order from Eastside Marketplace after allegedly leaving suspicious notes and making strange comments to other people.
4:26 p.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen from the 400 block of Lewis Street.
Tuesday
4:07 a.m. — One patient was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a report of a simple battery on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
7:14 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1400 block of Northwest Terre View Drive.
10:21 a.m. — Officers responded for a welfare check on Northwest State Street and Northwest Whitman Street.
1:23 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 600 block of Northwest Fisk Street.
2:53 p.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
3:01 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 500 block of Northwest Darrow Street.
11:20 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an injured person on the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
WSU POLICE
Friday
9:57 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1300 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
11:46 p.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 1900 block of Northeast Ferdinand’s Lane.
Saturday
2:24 a.m. — An assault was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Valley Road.
4:05 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
11:33 p.m. — An officer responded to an unconscious person on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
Sunday
12:10 a.m. — Three people were contacted for trespassing on the 1900 block of Northeast Ferdinand’s Lane.
Monday
1:15 a.m. — Police arrested a 57-year-old man for allegedly driving with a suspended license on Northwest Terre View Drive.
1:55 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1400 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
2:00 a.m. — An officer responded to an unconscious person on the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
WHITMAN CO. SHERIFF
Friday
1:19 p.m. — A firearm was stolen on State Route 195 in Uniontown.
4:01 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Cherry Creek Road in St. John.
7:01 p.m. — A 45-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 100 block of D Street in Endicott.
7:38 p.m. — A 43-year-old woman was arrested following an alleged domestic dispute on Kerns Avenue in Steptoe.
9:12 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for Kirkendahl Road in Pullman.
9:34 p.m. — A 42-year-old man from Rosalia was arrested for DUI on North Main Street and West Last Street in Colfax.
Saturday
12:47 a.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for DUI on North Grand Avenue and Northeast Stadium Way in Pullman.
5:19 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for DUI and reckless endangerment on Hume Road in Colfax.
Sunday
2:22 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for DUI on North Grand Avenue in Pullman.
2:41 a.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for DUI on the 1100 block of Northeast Valley Road in Pullman.
Monday
12:05 p.m. — Harassment was reported on School Road in Endicott.