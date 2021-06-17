MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
12:09 a.m. — A 29-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia on Victoria Drive and Fletcher Place.
9:51 a.m. — A 29-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of no insurance on Troy Road and White Avenue.
11:25 a.m. — A power pole reportedly caught fire on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue. The Moscow Volunteer Fire Department responded.
2:57 p.m. — Two nonsufficient funds checks were reported within the past couple weeks at Safeway. Police are investigating.
4:23 p.m. — Two dogs were reportedly neglected on the 900 block of West Palouse River Drive. Police are investigating.
6:05 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 600 block of Indian Hills Drive.
10:25 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges on South Blaine Street and Harold Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
9:02 a.m. — A no-contact violation was reported on the 1000 block of Helmer Lane near Deary.
1:14 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 1800 block of State Highway 9 near Deary.
2:07 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at the Helmer Store and Cafe near Deary.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
6:48 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a disorderly male on Canyon View Drive.
10:34 a.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on Wheatland Drive.
12:50 p.m. — Police heard a report of a male breaking branches off a tree and trying to break out a car window on Stadium Way. Officer responded and determined it was the subject’s vehicle and he was locked out.
10:57 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a male who refused to leave a residence on Larry Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
3:13 p.m. — Deputies heard a report of a vehicle driving in the wrong lane in the area of State Route 195 and Albion Road in Colfax.