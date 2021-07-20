PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
9:23 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 2400 block of Northwest Short Court.
10:44 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 100 block of Northwest Larry Street.
12:02 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of fraud on the 200 block of Northwest Larry Street.
2:07 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1000 block of Northwest Nye Street.
6:33 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1600 block of Southeast Bleasner Drive.
7:08 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on the 1100 block of Southeast Bypass Drive. An officer responded and determined the person in question was yelling at video games.
9:31 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a possibly intoxicated person with a bottle of alcohol near the corner of East Main Street and Southeast Stadium Way and found they were carrying a water bottle.
10:05 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1700 block of Northwest Wayne Street.
Saturday
2:07 a.m. — Officers responded to reports of suspicious people on the 200 block of Northwest Robert Street.
2:51 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to reports of an overdose on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
10:48 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
12:02 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 1000 block of South Grand Avenue.
12:24 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for an address on Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
3:10 p.m. — A caller reported their neighbor’s cow was loose on the 1200 block of Northwest Davis Way.
6:29 p.m. — A man was reportedly yelling for help on Northwest Polaris Street.
10:15 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1300 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
Sunday
10:25 a.m. — Police were informed multiple businesses in an office complex were broken into on the 800 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard. Police said it is unknown what has been stolen apart from a few small items. The investigation is ongoing.
3:13 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of fraud on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
5:45 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
6:49 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to reports of a structure fire on the 1000 block of Northeast Monroe Street.
7:04 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 700 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
7:09 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of an overdose on the 1600 block of Northwest Nicole Court and took one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.
11:12 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
Monday
12:41 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 900 block of Northeast Lake Street.
WSU POLICE
Saturday
2:20 a.m. — A 21-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI near the corner of Southeast Terre View Drive and the Pullman Moscow Highway.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
6:48 a.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported near the corner of Sand and Haines roads near Pullman.
10:11 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the Pullman Moscow Highway.
10:02 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on the corner of North Main and West Last streets in Colfax.
Saturday
1:14 a.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on U.S. Highway 195 near Colfax.
6:15 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 3200 block of Fugate Road in Palouse.
1:42 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on Chicken Ranch Road near Colfax.
7:28 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 200 block of North Main Street in Colfax.
7:43 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for an address on North Cedar Street in Colfax.
11:15 p.m. — Deputies responded to reports of a controlled substance problem near the corner of Northeast B Street and Alpha Road in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
1:26 a.m. — Officers responded to a disorderly person at Taj Grocery. That person was issued a trespass notice.
8:33 a.m. — A woman reportedly accidentally left her purse at Tapped and she never found it.
11:09 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 2500 block of West A Street.
2:13 p.m. — A 29-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges and operating a motor vehicle without insurance on North Almon and West E streets.
2:23 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Conestoga Street and Appaloosa Road.
2:35 p.m. — A 35-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 300 block of North Almon Street. He was also charged for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:54 p.m. — A 51-year-old man was issued a trespass notice at Moscow Building Supply after allegedly stealing about $181 worth of merchandise.
3:23 p.m. — A 38-year-old man was issued a trespass notice at Walgreens.
4:12 p.m. — A 68-year-old man was issued a trespass notice at Moscow Medical after allegedly throwing a clipboard at staff.
4:23 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Zips.
6:27 p.m. — Stray rabbits were reported on the 1400 block of Pine Cone Road.
7:31 p.m. — A 39-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant and charged for two counts of suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and one count of drug paraphernalia at the Moscow Food Co-op.
7:35 p.m. — A male reportedly accidentally left his iPad at WinCo and has not found it.
10:37 p.m. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of felony DUI and charged for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and open container of alcohol on South Jefferson Street and Troy Road.
Saturday
12:27 a.m. — A loud party was reported on the 1100 block of West A Street.
1:20 a.m. — A wallet was reportedly accidentally left at Big Smoke and has not been turned in.
6:45 a.m. — A piece of equipment for fiber internet valued at $10,000 was reportedly stolen on Hathaway and Joseph streets.
9:42 a.m. — A 51-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at Moscow Building Supply.
12:46 p.m. — A male was reportedly driving through the Walmart parking lot extending his middle finger toward people.
2:09 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1100 block of West A Street.
8:14 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Rosauers.
10:09 p.m. — A no-contact order violation was reported on the 1400 block of South Mountain View Road but no one was cited or arrested.
10:58 p.m. — A noise complaint was made at The Grove apartment complex.
Sunday
12:36 a.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI and charged for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance on West Fourth and South Lilly streets.
7:32 p.m. — A 31-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges on Perimeter Drive and Old Pullman Road.
Monday
5:14 a.m. — A 30-year-old man allegedly crashed a vehicle into a parked vehicle and a parked motorcycle on the 700 block of North Main Street. The man was taken to Gritman Medical Center and cited for suspicion of DUI.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
3:04 a.m. — A noise complaint was made at Little Boulder Creek Campground near Deary.
3:29 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on the 400 block of West Walnut Avenue in Genesee.
Saturday
2:49 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 1100 block of Estes Road near Eight new COVID-19 cases in Latah County Moscow.
6:52 p.m. — An illegal burn was reported at Moose Creek Reservoir near Bovill.
8:43 p.m. — A 41-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of violation of a civil protection order on State Highway 6 near Potlatch.
Sunday
10:17 a.m. — Disturbing the peace was reported on the 500 block of West Main Street in Kendrick.