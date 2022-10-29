LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Oct. 21
Jason Douglas Lang, 45, and Jillian Kay Griffith, 36, both of Potlatch
Monday
Daniel Edison Fisher, 39, and Hannah Aspen Munson, 27, both of Moscow
Wednesday
Jacob Thomas Wolf, 26, and Jennifer Lea Reeves, 25, both of Pullman
Britton Michael Bourland, 32, and Anamaria Paiva Pinheiro Pires, 36, both of Pullman
Thursday
Jonathan Chase Kurtz, 26, of Moscow, Neydia Yuritsy Perez Arreola, 27 , of Caldwell
Divorces
Tuesday
Willow London and Patrick Venzke
WHITMAN COUNTY
Divorces
Thursday
Rosemary Susan Gentzler and Eugene Adam Gentzler
Friday
James Standard and Tiffany Henson
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
7:59 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1400 block of South Mountain View Road.
8:42 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported at Sunset Mart after a man reported his wife was not letting him leave.
10:43 a.m. — Police took a report of a rape that allegedly occured in 2005.
11:57 a.m. — One person was transported to the hospital following a report of a fall on the 300 block of South Cleveland Street.
12:53 p.m. — Mailina reported someone tried to steal the restaurant’s wood splitter Monday night.
2:34 p.m. — An attempted theft was reported at Walmart.
4:24 p.m. — Indecent exposure was reported at the Kibbie Dome.
4:38 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 200 block of West First Street.
6:31 p.m. — A male was arrested for drug related charges at the FairBridge Inn.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
10:57 a.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on Lenville Road and Schaper Street in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
12:04 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 800 block of Guy Street.
1:09 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Grand Avenue.
2:04 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 500 block of Terre View Drive.
3:23 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on the 1400 block of Bishop Boulevard.
4:38 p.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on the 2500 block of Grand Avenue.
6:07 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1100 block of Professional Mall Boulevard.
6:26 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
8:19 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 900 block of Colorado Street.
9:01 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 600 block of Colorado Street.
9:47 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1000 block of Colorado Street.
10:53 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive.
11:18 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 1500 block of Brandi Way.
11:30 p.m. — Officers, fire and EMS responded to an overdose on the 700 block of California Street. The patient was transported to the hospital.
Police, fire and EMS responded to an overdose on the 700 block of Reaney Way overnight. The patient was transported to the hospital.
A 19-year-old man was arrested allegedly driving under the influence on B Street overnight.
A noise complaint was reported on the 1000 block of Lake Street overnight.
Police responded to an unconscious person on Colorado Street overnight.
A suspicious person was reported on the 600 block of Opal Street overnight.
Officers responded to a burglary on the 900 block of Monroe Street overnight.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
3:15 p.m. — Fraud was reported in the 1500 block of Cougar Way.
5:22 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1700 block of Wilson Drive.
9:52 p.m. — Officers escorted a person from the football game for allegedly urinating in public.
11:22 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1900 block of Ferdinands Lane.
11:55 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on Blue Lot 1.
Officers and medics responded to an unconscious person on the 1500 block of Cougar Way overnight.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
8:26 a.m. — Theft was reported on Montgomery Street in Uniontown.
10:45 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.