WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Aug. 30
Clay Bradford Lester, 31, of Moscow, and Trisha Danae Mallett, 27, of Pullman.
Sept. 5
Cameron Scott Bodey, 29, and Nicole Marie Hodgeman, 28, both of St. Maries, Idaho.
Sentencings
Aug. 28
Leonardo Salazar, 21, was convicted of fourth-degree assault and sentenced to 60 days in jail with 60 days suspended.
Jamie Lair was convicted of driving with a suspended license and sentenced to 60 days in jail with 60 days suspended.
Samuel Guzman-Herrera, 22, was convicted of driving with a suspended license and sentenced to 60 days in jail with 60 days suspended.
LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Aug. 30
Brian Woolverton, 47 and Dante Fischer, 42, both of Potlatch
Tuesday
Caleb Warner and Lydia Von Der Luft
Thursday
Stuart Conger, 29 and Mary Hansen, 35, both of Lewiston
Travis Baab, 27 and Shelby Smith, 25, both of Troy
Divorces
Aug. 30
Brennan and Stephanie Pollock
Wednesday
Joseph and Marcia Harrison
Thursday
Kristine and Mark Secrist
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
9:41 a.m. — Police arrested a 41-year-old man on a warrant on South Street.
12:12 p.m. — Police arrested a 20-year-old man for suspicion of possession of stolen property on the 1100 block of West A Street in Moscow.
Friday
12:24 a.m. — Police arrested a 20-year-old subject for suspicion of DUI on Valley Road.
1:01 a.m. — A subject was trespassed from Stubblefield’s.
1:14 a.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a report of an unconscious person on the 500 block of Northeast Howard Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
12:11 a.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and driving with a suspended license on Gimlin Road south of Pullman.
8:21 a.m. — A deputy contacted a subject reportedly camping in the cemetery in Albion.
6:13 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a semi-truck almost running another vehicle off Almota Road.
7:32 p.m. — Deputies responded to a possible assault on Brown Road in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
1:27 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 100 block of East Sixth Street.
7:44 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 200 block of Baker Street.
11:16 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1600 block of Lenter Street.
12:46 p.m. — A two-vehicle, noninjury traffic collision was reported near the intersection of Blake Avenue and Nez Perce Drive.
1:19 p.m. — A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant on the 400 block of South Grant Street.
3:59 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 900 block of University Avenue.
4:36 p.m. — A four-car traffic collision was reported on West Pullman Road. Two people were transported to Gritman Medical Center.
4:26 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1000 block of South Blaine Street.
5:06 p.m. — Police received a report of a hit-and-run collision on the 800 block of Perimeter Drive.
5:24 p.m. — A license plate was reported stolen in Moscow.
6:49 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on West Pullman Road.
8:47 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a non-injury traffic collision near the intersection of Sweet Avenue and South Main Street.
11:24 p.m. — Officers responded to a report that a man attacked a woman and her friend on the 900 block of West Palouse River Drive.
Thursday
8:22 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of a truck striking a fire hydrant on East F Street.
11:22 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on West Pullman Road.
11:55 a.m. — Police were notified of a suspicious person on South Home Street.
12:12 p.m. — Moscow, Pullman and Washington State University police responded to a report of a stolen bicycle on the 1100 block of West A Street headed toward Pullman and arrested 31-year-old woman.
2:55 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 800 block of Troy Road.
3:56 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch near the intersection of Joseph Street and Shelby Lane.
3:59 p.m. — Police received a report of panhandlers in a parking lot on West Pullman Road.
4:00 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
4:20 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of a woman fainting in her kitchen on the 700 block of South Blaine Street and transported her to Gritman Medical Center.
5:04 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported in a parking lot on South Jackson Street.
8:07 p.m. — An officer responded to an alcohol offense on South Main Street.
8:18 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
9:41 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of cannabis odor on West Sixth Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
9:06 a.m. — Deputies received a medical call on the 200 block of West Main Street in Kendrick.
11:32 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1200 block of Mountain View Road in Moscow.
4:21 p.m. — A caller reported being bitten by a dog on the 800 block of South Front Street in Troy.
4:29 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 3800 block of State Highway 8 in Troy.
7:32 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 3000 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
Thursday
1:42 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported in Troy.
5:30 a.m. — Deputies responded to a medical call on the 500 block of South Main Street in Troy and transported a 60-year-old man to Gritman Medical Center.
8:57 a.m. — Deputies received a report of gunshots heard on the 2000 block of State Highway 3 in Kendrick.
3:55 p.m. — Malicious injury to a vehicle was reported on the 1000 block of Onaway Road in Potlatch.
5:24 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 5500 block of U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch and transported a 56-year-old woman to Gritman Medical Center.
7:47 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road in Moscow.
11:25 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a medical emergency on the 5300 block of U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch and transported a 74-year-old man to Gritman Medical Center.