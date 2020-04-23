PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

5:35 a.m. — Someone on Northwood Drive advised police an animal or “humanoid” was on top of a dumpster thrashing around and eating something. An officer responded and found only birds.

10:01 a.m. — A woman reported neighbors had damaged her home on Hillside Drive.

12:52 p.m. — A subject was trespassed from O’Reilly Auto Parts.

1:20 p.m. — A resident on Webb Street was warned after a group of people were reported violating the governor’s proclamation limiting such gatherings.

4:30 p.m. — An infraction was issued following a noninjury collision on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.

7:25 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of indecent exposure on Ash and Maple streets.

8:28 p.m. — Police responded to a possible domestic dispute on Merman Drive and determined a resident was yelling at video games.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

1:10 p.m. — A homeless person was reported on Johnson Road.

2:51 p.m. — A deputy performed a welfare check on D Street in Albion.

​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

1:49 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Walmart.

5:17 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported to have happened at WinCo or Walmart.

6:46 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.

8:39 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

9:11 a.m. — A storage unit was reportedly burglarized on the 5500 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.

