PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
5:35 a.m. — Someone on Northwood Drive advised police an animal or “humanoid” was on top of a dumpster thrashing around and eating something. An officer responded and found only birds.
10:01 a.m. — A woman reported neighbors had damaged her home on Hillside Drive.
12:52 p.m. — A subject was trespassed from O’Reilly Auto Parts.
1:20 p.m. — A resident on Webb Street was warned after a group of people were reported violating the governor’s proclamation limiting such gatherings.
4:30 p.m. — An infraction was issued following a noninjury collision on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
7:25 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of indecent exposure on Ash and Maple streets.
8:28 p.m. — Police responded to a possible domestic dispute on Merman Drive and determined a resident was yelling at video games.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
1:10 p.m. — A homeless person was reported on Johnson Road.
2:51 p.m. — A deputy performed a welfare check on D Street in Albion.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
1:49 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Walmart.
5:17 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported to have happened at WinCo or Walmart.
6:46 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
8:39 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
9:11 a.m. — A storage unit was reportedly burglarized on the 5500 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.