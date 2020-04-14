MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
12:49 a.m. — A party and chairs being thrown off a balcony were reported on the 700 block of Railroad Street.
9:48 a.m. — An argument was reported between neighbors on the 1500 block of Chinook Street about where garbage cans are being placed.
10:01 a.m. — An unknown substance — possibly vomit or feces — was reportedly on a vehicle’s door handles, front door of a home and a mailbox on the 500 block of East First Street.
3:24 p.m. — Several items were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 300 block of East D Street.
4 p.m. — Several items were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 1400 block of West A Street.
5:02 p.m. — Fuel was reportedly siphoned from Deranleaus vehicles on the 200 block of Warbonnet Drive.
Saturday
12:07 a.m. — Two men were reportedly crawling in a dumpster on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
12:07 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.
12:50 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of East Southview Avenue.
3:55 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at a residence on the 800 block of Bitterroot Street.
Sunday
3:51 a.m. — A 23-year-old woman reportedly struck a vehicle on Hawthorne Drive and was cited for suspicion of DUI on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive.
7:09 a.m. — A sex offense was reported at The Grove apartment complex on the 200 block of East Southview Avenue. Police are investigating.
12:31 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly keyed on the 400 block of West A Street.
10:35 p.m. — A taillight cover was reportedly smashed on a vehicle and a windshield was reportedly shattered on another vehicle on the 1600 block of South Main Street. A man will be cited for suspicion of malicious injury to property for the shattered windshield, and he is a suspect in the other incident.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:57 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1000 block of Apex Lane near Moscow.
9:41 a.m. — A compact disc case and $40 in cash were reportedly stolen from two unlocked vehicles on the 1800 block of Carmichael Road near Moscow.
5:58 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 400 block of Second Avenue in Bovill.
9:22 p.m. — Disturbing the peace was reported on the 700 block of South Ponderosa Drive in Potlatch.
Saturday
11:18 a.m. — A handgun was reportedly stolen on the 2000 block of Deary Street in Harvard.
12:05 p.m. — A 40-year-old man reported a broken eye socket and cheekbone from an altercation with a 37-year-old man Thursday on the 400 block of Cedar Street in Bovill.
12:47 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1100 block of West Cove Road near Potlatch.
1:53 p.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on the 1000 block of Flannigan Creek Road near Viola.
5:03 p.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on Deer Road near Deary.
Sunday
11:16 a.m. — A 70-year-old woman was reportedly found dead by her family on the 100 block of East Main Street in Kendrick. She reportedly had an extensive history of medical complications.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
5:52 p.m. — A 39-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of reckless driving and hit and run on Bishop Boulevard.
6:36 p.m. — An officer issued a warning for breaking the stay at home order on California Street.
7:06 p.m. — EMS responded to a report of an unconscious person on Davis Way and took one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.
7:32 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on Kamiaken Street. Nobody was taken to the hospital.
11:24 p.m. — Police issued a warning for violating the governor’s proclamation on Maple Street.
Saturday
1:27 a.m. — A person was taken to PRH following a welfare check on Terre View Drive.
7:11 p.m. — Possible harassment was reported on Ann Street.
Sunday
6:57 a.m. — A red fox was reportedly spotted heading toward Turner Drive.
8:31 a.m. — A 23-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
3:45 p.m. — Police responded to a report of people fishing at Terre View Park.
6:24 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to an unconscious person on Howard Street.
8:01 p.m. — A 24-year-old driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Whitman Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
11:34 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on State Route 26.
7:16 p.m. — A subject in Albion was voluntarily taken to the hospital after a possible threat of self-harm.