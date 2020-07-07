MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:15 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
1:57 a.m. — A 55-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 200 block of Rodeo Drive.
2:40 a.m. — A 50-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of disturbing the peace and resisting/obstructing an officer on the 100 block of East Third Street.
8:33 a.m. — A 41-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 200 block of East C Street.
11:33 a.m. — Dogs were reportedly neglected on the 300 block of South Blaine Street.
1:33 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on North Polk and East E streets.
3:43 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at Zip Trip on North Main Street.
4:54 p.m. — A possible fraud was reported on the 1500 block of Pine Cone Road.
6:08 p.m. — A 35-year-old man was cited for suspicion of willful concealment after he allegedly stuffed items down his pants at Tri-State Outfitters on West Pullman Road.
6:57 p.m. — Methamphetamine was reportedly found on the 700 block of Lynn Avenue. Police seized it.
7:13 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1300 block of Walenta Drive.
10:09 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of Lewis Street.
11:52 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 200 block of Circle Drive.
Friday
2:07 a.m. — A 31-year-old man was cited for suspicion of DUI on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.
2:18 a.m. — A 72-year-old man on the 900 block of North Cleveland Street was reportedly not breathing and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at Gritman Medical Center.
5 p.m. — A male was reportedly walking down the street with a metal pole near Gritman Medical Center hitting things.
Saturday
2:18 a.m. — A woman reported she believes her soon-to-be-ex-husband either bent or knocked out her window screens on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
3:31 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Baker Street.
7:06 a.m. — Two bicycles were reported stolen from a patron at Best Western Plus University Inn on West Pullman Road.
8:16 a.m. — A utility trailer was reported stolen on the 900 block of North Jefferson Street.
9:19 a.m. — A motorcycle was reported stolen on the 2300 block of White Avenue.
9:40 a.m. — A shovel and gasoline can were reported stolen from the bed of a pickup truck at Best Western.
3:55 p.m. — Property valued at $360 was reported stolen from a storage unit at an apartment complex on the 1000 block of West A Street.
11:46 p.m. — A dumpster fire was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.
Sunday
12:54 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
4:10 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on East Third and South Washington streets.
8:26 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on Taylor Avenue and Walenta Drive.
Eighteen fireworks complaints were reported Thursday through Sunday.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
2:04 p.m. — A 26-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI and cited for suspicion of an open container of alcohol on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
10 p.m. — A 24-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana on State Highway 6 near Harvard.
Saturday
12:55 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Palouse River Road near Harvard.
11:42 p.m. — A large dumpster was reportedly on fire at Juliaetta Elementary School. Juliaetta-Kendrick volunteer firefighters extinguished the smoldering fire.
Sunday
11:40 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on State Highway 8 near Deary.
Six fireworks complaints were reported Friday through Sunday.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
2:24 p.m. — A dog was reported left in a vehicle on Reaney Way.
4:32 p.m. — Counterfeit money was reported on Terre View Drive.
4:45 p.m. — A dog was reported left in a vehicle on Bishop Boulevard.
8:29 p.m. — Police and EMS performed a welfare check on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
10:41 p.m. — Fireworks were reportedly shot out of a vehicle on Grand Avenue and Bishop Boulevard.
11:16 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Rocky Way Drive.
Saturday
4:26 a.m. — EMS responded to a report of breathing problems at Bishop Place.
11:22 a.m. — A 63-year-old man was cited and released for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Main Street and Grand Avenue.
12:56 p.m. — A 19-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of third-degree theft and malicious mischief on Latah and Main streets.
4:27 p.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.
9:02 p.m. — Fireworks were reported being lit next to cars on Bleasner Drive.
9:42 p.m. — A caller said a male customer walked into Safeway with his penis hanging out of the shorts.
9:55 p.m. — A woman called saying people are lighting fireworks on Johnson Avenue and the sparks are hitting her trailer.
10:11 p.m. — A fire was reported on Terre View Drive.
11:48 p.m. — A fire was reported in a tree on Turner Drive.
Sunday
1:10 a.m. — A man said someone put a firework in his mailbox on Hillside Drive and damaged it.
4:23 p.m. — A man was trespassed from Safeway.
7:05 p.m. — A small child was reported on Cedar and Main streets and returned to his parents.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
5:02 p.m. — One person was taken to the hospital following a one-vehicle rollover crash on State Route 195 in Colfax.
Saturday
10:24 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported in Farmington.
Sunday
12:51 a.m. — A 19-year-old Troy man was cited and released for a controlled substance problem in Oakesdale.
3:10 p.m. — A 24-year-old Colfax man was arrested for suspicion of assault on Klaus Road in Colfax.