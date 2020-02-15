LATAH COUNTY
Divorces
Thursday
Brett and Carrie Barker
Sentencings
Wednesday
Avery Austin, 23, of Moscow, was found guilty of DUI and sentenced to six months of probation, fined $502.50 and had their license suspended for 90 days.
Jessie Hatcher, 37, of Moscow, was found guilty of DUI and sentenced to one year of probation, fined $202.50 and had their license suspended for 90 days.
Monica Riggs, 40, of Moscow, was found guilty of petty theft, sentenced to six days in jail and ordered to pay $29.50 in restitution.
Andrew Johns, 27, of Juliaetta, was found guilty of disturbing the peace, sentenced to three months of probation, fined $157.50 and ordered to pay $100 in restitution.
Jayson Bennett, 41, of Lewiston, was found guilty of DUI and sentenced to six days in jail with one year of probation, fined $802.50 and had their license suspended for 150 days.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
4:36 a.m. — A dispute was reported on the 900 block of Orchard Avenue.
5:01 a.m. — A 42-year-old man was arrested for two outstanding misdemeanor warrants on the 900 block of Orchard Avenue.
5:47 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of a domestic dispute on the 100 block of East Fourth Street and arrested a 29-year-old man for suspicion of battery.
6:52 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported at a business on White Avenue.
9:24 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was reported at a business on White Avenue.
10:50 a.m. — A person was reportedly holding a sign bearing profanity near the intersection of South Main and West Third streets.
11:05 a.m. — Fraud was reported on South Washington Street.
1:57 p.m. — A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 200 block of North Washington Street.
2:57 p.m. — A 23-year-old woman was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant on the 200 block of North Washington Street.
5:01 p.m. — Motorists were reportedly slowing and obstructing traffic to take pictures of a moose on the 2900 block of Robinson Park Road.
8:06 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 400 block of East Sixth Street.
9:36 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a man who was reportedly “running around” naked near the intersection of Kamiaken and Nez Perce streets.
9:43 p.m. — Possible gunshot sounds were reported on the 400 block of Veach Street.
Friday
12:32 a.m. — A man and a woman were reportedly attempting to smash down a door on the 600 block of West A Street.
1:24 a.m. — A man was trespassed from a business on North Main Street after attacking a bouncer.
2:15 a.m. — Property damage was reported on South Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
5:07 a.m. — Deputies responded to a medical call on the 100 block of Second Avenue in Deary and transported one person to Gritman Medical Center.
7:26 a.m. — Domestic battery was reported on the 2900 block of East Palouse River Drive in Moscow.
9:38 a.m. — A possible burglary of a storage unit was reported in Potlatch.
12:21 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1000 block of Tamarack Road in Troy.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
10:46 a.m. — A 34-year-old woman was arrested on Paradise Street on a failure to appear warrant.
1:22 p.m. — A plastic bin full of hot sauce that was reported stolen on the 400 block of Stadium Way was returned.
2:42 p.m. — A structure fire was reported at the 800 block of Southeast Klemgard Avenue.
5:06 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a fall on the 200 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
Friday
12:14 a.m. — A 19-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of minor exhibiting, fourth-degree assault and three counts of felony harassment at Adams Mall.
2:18 a.m. — A 26-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of negligent driving, third-degree assault and failure to transfer a title on Maple and Campus streets.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
9:18 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1400 block of East College Mall.
2:25 p.m. — A 19-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass at Stimson Hall.
11:16 p.m. — An 18-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession on the 1300 block of Northeast Cougar Way.