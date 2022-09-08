PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
8:59 a.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on Hall Drive.
11:20 a.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 1100 block of Bypass Drive.
1:02 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1100 block of Grand Avenue.
1:42 p.m. — A man was seen allegedly stealing a helmet off of a parked motorcycle on the 700 block of Grand Avenue.
4:01 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 500 block of Greyhound Way.
5:16 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Spring Street.
8:13 p.m. — A truck was stolen on the 700 block of Terre View Drive.
A suspicious person was reported on the 700 block of Grand Avenue overnight.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
9:33 p.m. — Officers and medical personnel responded to an overdose on the 1200 block of Stadium Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
11:31 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Viola Road in Palouse.
1:50 p.m. — Theft was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.
4:58 p.m. — Officers and fire responded to a structure fire on Kelsey Road in Rosalia. They determined smoke was coming from a barbecue.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
8:33 a.m. — Multiple boxes of e-cigarettes were reported stolen from Sunset Mart.
8:54 a.m. — A black mountain bike was reported stolen from the 400 block of College Avenue.
9:59 a.m. — Walmart reported a theft.
12:28 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen from Deakin Avenue.
1:38 p.m. — One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a domestic dispute call on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive. No charges have been filed as of Wednesday afternoon.
1:35 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Perimeter Drive.
3:53 p.m. — Juveniles reportedly threw paint and a pair of scissors at a group of people outside Moscow High School.
5:46 p.m. — A noninjury collision blocked the left lane of Jackson Street near Banner Bank.
6:44 p.m. — A 31-year-old male was cited and released for alleged possession of marijuana on Baker Street and West Pullman Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
8:02 a.m. — Property damage was reported on Idaho Highway 8 and Carmichael Road.
6:35 p.m. — An unwanted person was reported on Darby Road in Moscow.