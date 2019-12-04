PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
6:49 a.m. — Police responded to a report of possible animal abuse on Kamiaken Street.
9:18 a.m. — Police and EMS performed a welfare check on the 200 block of Larry Street, and one person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital in protective custody.
9:39 a.m. — A street sign was reported stolen from Fancyfree Drive.
11 a.m. — Fire and EMS responded to a report of broken pipes on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
2:02 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1600 block of Southeast Bleasner Drive.
2:38 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on Campus Street.
4:57 p.m. — A 21-year-old driver was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Grand Avenue.
5:20 p.m. — A vehicle theft was reported on the 700 block of Northeast Michigan Street.
5:38 p.m. — A deer-versus-vehicle collision was reported on Terre View Drive and State Route 270.
8:56 p.m. — One subject was taken to PRH following a disorderly conduct call at Sigma Alpha Epsilon.
Tuesday
1:18 a.m. — Police responded to a fall on the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
1:43 a.m. — Police responded to a verbally unruly patient at PRH.
2:12 a.m. — Police responded to a verbal dispute on Clifford Street.
WSU POLICE
Monday
10:36 a.m. — Possible harassment was reported on the 700 block of Northeast B Street.
4:58 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury collision was reported on Stadium and Cougar ways.
8:03 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury collision was reported at the Smith Center parking lot.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
11:23 a.m. — A 40-year-old man was arrested on four warrants from Shoshone County and cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana on the 400 block of South Almon Street.
12:08 p.m. — A wallet was reportedly stolen on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.
1:04 p.m. — A dog reportedly bit a woman’s arm on the 300 block of East Second Street, leaving a bruise.
1:31 p.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen from a garage on the 1200 block of Walenta Drive.
2:18 p.m. — A saw was reportedly stolen from a porch on the 500 block of East A Street.
3:01 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of willful concealment after allegedly failing to scan more than $100 in merchandise at Walmart.
11:07 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of battery and cited for suspicion of disturbing the peace at WinCo.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
11:35 a.m. — A 34-year-old man reportedly drove off Randall Flat Road near Moscow and was taken to Gritman Medical Center for face/head injuries after reportedly hitting the windshield with his head. The man was allegedly not wearing a seatbelt and his car sustained severe damage.
1:06 p.m. — A 59-year-old woman reported a 56-year-old man pushed her to the ground twice on the 1000 block of Chuck Wells Road near Deary.