MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
11:58 a.m. — Medication was reportedly stolen from an apartment unit on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
2:20 p.m. — A 46-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at Studio 1 hotel on Baker Street.
Two incidents of no face mask coverings were reported.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
12:48 p.m. — Social security fraud was reported on Clifford Street.
1:07 p.m. — Vagrancy was reported on Bishop Boulevard and Johnson Avenue.
2:10 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Walmart.
3:39 p.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment on Indiana Street.
7:45 p.m. — A 37-year-old woman was arrested for trespassing at Walmart.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
6:58 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of malicious mischief on Main Street in Colfax.
12:22 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury accident was reported on Crosby Street in Tekoa.
11:07 p.m. — A 45-year-old man was arrested on Main Street in Colfax for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.