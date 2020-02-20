MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

3:57 p.m. — A 26-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.

4:09 p.m. — A door to a residence on the 1300 block of Blake Avenue was reportedly kicked and damaged. No entry was reportedly made.

5:06 p.m. — A woman reportedly stole $202.09 in merchandise from Walmart. Police identified her but have not contacted her as she reportedly ran from the store.

6:45 p.m. — A moose was reported on Styner Avenue and Indian Hills Drive.

7:57 p.m. — A 39-year-old man was cited for suspicion of petit theft after allegedly stealing $170.96 worth of items from Petco on West Pullman Road.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

9:12 a.m. — A storage unit on the 5500 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch was reportedly broken into. It is unknown if any items were stolen.

5:04 p.m. — Unlawful entry was reportedly gained through a missing window of a garage on the 1700 block of Hatter Creek Road near Princeton. Items were reportedly rifled through but it is unknown if anything was stolen.

PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

9:11 a.m. — Police, fire and EMS performed a welfare check on Nye Street.

10:15 a.m. — A person camping on private property on Stadium Way was asked to relocate.

12 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Linden Street.

6:15 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Robert Street.

7:07 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Robert Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

3:28 a.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of possession of meth and heroin on Steptoe Canyon Road.

9:01 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision caused damage to a building on Steptoe Street in Steptoe.

9:50 a.m. — An injury accident was reported on Kitzmiller Road.

6:12 p.m. — A woman was taken to the hospital in protective custody after a reported assault at the Tekoa Care Center in Tekoa.

WSU POLICE

Tuesday

11:52 a.m. — A possible sexual assault was reported on Cougar Way.

