MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
3:57 p.m. — A 26-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.
4:09 p.m. — A door to a residence on the 1300 block of Blake Avenue was reportedly kicked and damaged. No entry was reportedly made.
5:06 p.m. — A woman reportedly stole $202.09 in merchandise from Walmart. Police identified her but have not contacted her as she reportedly ran from the store.
6:45 p.m. — A moose was reported on Styner Avenue and Indian Hills Drive.
7:57 p.m. — A 39-year-old man was cited for suspicion of petit theft after allegedly stealing $170.96 worth of items from Petco on West Pullman Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
9:12 a.m. — A storage unit on the 5500 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch was reportedly broken into. It is unknown if any items were stolen.
5:04 p.m. — Unlawful entry was reportedly gained through a missing window of a garage on the 1700 block of Hatter Creek Road near Princeton. Items were reportedly rifled through but it is unknown if anything was stolen.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
9:11 a.m. — Police, fire and EMS performed a welfare check on Nye Street.
10:15 a.m. — A person camping on private property on Stadium Way was asked to relocate.
12 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Linden Street.
6:15 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Robert Street.
7:07 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Robert Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
3:28 a.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of possession of meth and heroin on Steptoe Canyon Road.
9:01 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision caused damage to a building on Steptoe Street in Steptoe.
9:50 a.m. — An injury accident was reported on Kitzmiller Road.
6:12 p.m. — A woman was taken to the hospital in protective custody after a reported assault at the Tekoa Care Center in Tekoa.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
11:52 a.m. — A possible sexual assault was reported on Cougar Way.