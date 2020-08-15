LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Aug. 7
Brandon Campbell, 33, and Lauren Dornquast, 30, both of Pullman
Joshua Mullane, 33, and Rosalie McFarland, 32, both of Moscow
Brian Cartwright and Kierra Funderburg, both 24, of Moscow
Monday
Dorian Clark, 25, and Leah Bafus, 22, both of Moscow
Tuesday
Jesse Aston, 47, of Post Falls, and Pamela Freeman, 33, of Moscow
Thursday
Christopher Potwora, 30, and Jessica Greene, 27, both of Pullman
Chad Boyd, 47, and Mary Frei, 57, both of Pullman
Divorces
Monday
Patricia Hartzell and James Johnson
Tuesday
Clarissa Lydon and Dylan Lydon
Sentencings
Wednesday
Tyler Waterman, 18, was convicted of domestic battery and sentenced to two years of probation, 10 days in jail and ordered to pay $387.50 in fines and court costs.
Thursday
Nathan Bennett, 42, of Boise, was convicted of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and ordered to pay $500 in restitution and $157.50 in fines and court costs.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
7:21 a.m. — Police received a trespassing complaint for the 900 block of Northwest Olsen Street.
9:14 a.m. — A two-vehicle, noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 100 block of North Grand Avenue.
12 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 300 block of North Grand Avenue.
3:19 p.m. — Officers responded to a possible domestic dispute on the 500 block of Northwest Davis Way and found a woman yelling by herself.
8:12 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
8:53 p.m. — A 38-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 100 block of Southeast McKenzie Street.
9:50 p.m. — Police received a trespassing complaint on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.
10:49 p.m. — Police received a complaint that people were violating the governor’s health and safety proclamation.
Friday
5945 3:28 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a medical emergency on the 400 block of South Grand Avenue.
3:38 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1000 block of Northeast B Street.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
9:48 a.m. — An elderly woman on the 700 block of Panorama Drive was taken to Gritman Medical Center for a medical issue.
10:30 a.m. — A bat was reported in the bathroom at McClure Hall on West Seventh Street at the University of Idaho. The bat was removed.
11:28 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at the Idaho Inn on West Pullman Road.
5:02 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on East First and North Washington streets.
5:24 p.m. — A woman on the 1200 block of South Main Street was reportedly scammed of $1,000.
6:14 p.m. — A University of Idaho employee reported a sandwich board advertising a university produce sale was stolen on Farm Road and West A Street.
7:25 p.m. — An unattended death was reported at the Good Samaritan Society on North Eisenhower Street.
8:15 p.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of domestic battery on the 700 block of Anna Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
8:37 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.