MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
2:12 a.m. — Police heard a report of three people joyriding on a University of Idaho golf cart.
10:44 a.m. — Police responded to a report of $50-$100 worth of pumpkins being stolen from the 100 block of South Polk Street.
11:44 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 200 block of Baker Street.
3:28 p.m. — A leaf blower was stolen from a shed on the 200 block of East 7th Street.
10:59 p.m. — Police responded to a dispute in an alley on 5th Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
7:19 a.m. — Deputies responded to a reported forgery on Petersen Loop in Genesee.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
5:13 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.
9:44 a.m. — Officers arrested a 35-year-old woman for allegedly driving under the influence on South Grand Avenue and Southwest Center Street.
12:03 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
4:10 p.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
7:57 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
8:40 p.m. — A welfare check was conducted for the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
10:22 p.m. — Police arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly driving with suspended vehicle registration on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
Thursday
12:46 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unconscious person on the 800 block of Northeast Ruby Street.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
9:39 a.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on 355 Northeast Spokane Street.
12:12 p.m. — An officer responded to a person who fell at Zoe Coffee and Kitchen.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
11:54 a.m. — A citizen was reported shooting inside city limits on Southwest Rose Avenue in Malden.