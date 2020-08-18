MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
8:52 a.m. — A skunk was reportedly trapped at a church on East Second and South Van Buren streets.
9:36 a.m. — A vehicle window was reportedly broken and a purse was reportedly stolen from the vehicle on the 2200 block of East Sixth Street.
10:31 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen at the Moscow Food Co-op.
12:46 p.m. — An individual on the 600 block of North Adams Street reportedly threatened to kill a woman’s chickens.
2:01 p.m. — An employee at Taj Grocery on West Third Street reportedly fraudulently spent $40 with a financial transaction card that a customer left at the store. Charges were forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for the 36-year-old man. The man was arrested for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine.
2:03 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 1000 block of West Pullman Road.
2:05 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 400 block of North Adams Street.
4:08 p.m. — A 62-year-old man was taken to Gritman Medical Center and cited for suspicion of inattentive driving after a two-vehicle collision on South Main Street near Hill Rental properties.
4:12 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on East Fifth and South Main streets.
7:33 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 200 block of Farm Road.
10 p.m. — An individual on the 300 block of South Monroe Street was taken to Gritman for a medical issue.
Saturday
1:02 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 500 block of South Asbury Street.
3:05 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.
6:35 a.m. — A disorderly male was reported at Taj Grocery. He was trespassed from the store.
8:56 a.m. — A man reportedly became disruptive during a meeting at the Moscow American Legion cabin. While he was escorted from the meeting, pushing and shoving allegedly happened between him and another individual.
1:25 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of a false identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
5:16 p.m. — Multiple items were reportedly stolen from a garage on the 1100 block of Hourglass Lane.
7:32 p.m. — Subway on Troy Road was reportedly scammed of $635 and an employee was reportedly scammed of $10.
10:39 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 400 block of West Third Street.
Sunday
12:26 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 2300 block of South Main Street.
6:32 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 500 block of South Asbury Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
8:29 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on State Highway 8 and McKeehan Road near Troy.
Saturday
2:16 a.m. — A 38-year-old man was arrested on a warrant and cited for suspicion of battery and domestic battery on the 1000 block of Jones Loop Road in Princeton.
8:42 a.m. — A 57-year-old man was cited for suspicion of excessive DUI on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
10:36 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Spring Valley Road near Troy.
10:45 a.m. — An 86-year-old man died at a residence on the 5100 block of Highway 8 near Deary.
Sunday
5:37 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 2200 block of Highway 95 near Moscow.
1:34 p.m. — A brush/grass fire was reported on the 3700 block of State Highway 6 near Princeton.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
5:43 a.m. — One patient was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following a reported diabetic problem on B Street.
6:55 a.m. — Police responded to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision on Grand Avenue and Stadium Way.
1:13 p.m. — An intoxicated man was reportedly walking in and out of traffic on Main Street.
6:26 p.m. — A subject was transported to PRH following a welfare check on Critchfield Court.
8:56 p.m. — Police responded to a report of at least 30 people having a party with no masks on Ash Street.
10:02 p.m. — An attempt of self-harm was reported on Wadleigh Drive.
Saturday
12:27 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested on Colorado Street for an alcohol offense.
1:43 a.m. — EMS responded to a report of an unconscious person on Bishop Boulevard.
6:12 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Benewah Street.
11:38 a.m. — A man on Main Street advised someone was threatening to kill him.
3:52 p.m. — Caller on Timothy Street said she came back from out of town to find two dead raccoons underneath her vehicle. She stated they were oddly placed and thinks it was purposeful.
7:22 p.m. — Thirty people were reported gathering with no masks on North Grand Avenue.
7:29 p.m. — A front door of a residence on Linden Street was reported punched and a window was broken.
8:03 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a man refusing to leave Quality Inn.
8:27 p.m. — A 38-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief and threatening to kill on West Main Street.
8:49 p.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Lamont Drive.
Multiple parties were reported in the College Hill area.
Sunday
5:50 a.m. — A 41-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license and a 39-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant following a traffic violation on Kamiaken Street.
4:02 p.m. — A woman was reported banging on the walls at Merman Drive.
4:25 p.m. — A bike was reported stolen from Westwood Drive.
Monday
12:06 a.m. — A possible electrical hazard was reported on Oak Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
1:46 p.m. — A trespasser was reported on Endicott Road in Endicott.
7:44 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on Cooper and Lake streets in Colfax.
10:43 p.m. — An owl was removed from a residence on B Street in Endicott.
Saturday
3:35 p.m. — An intoxicated subject acting abnormally was reported in Albion.