MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

7:55 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the intersection of North Washington and Second streets.

10:30 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the intersection of West Third and South Jackson streets.

11:02 a.m. — A vehicle that was reported stolen out of Walla Walla was recovered on the 800 block of North Almon Street.

11:31 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on West Sixth Street.

11:53 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on West Pullman Road.

12 p.m. — Theft of a bicycle was reported on the 1000 block of Paradise Creek Street.

12:18 p.m. — An officer responded to a request for a welfare check on the 400 block of Pleasant Place.

1:56 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of East Third Street.

1:58 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on East Fifth Street.

2:53 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on Railroad Street.

5:24 p.m. — A child reportedly fell from a swing and hurt their ankle on East Third Street.

LATAH SHERIFF

Wednesday

2:34 a.m. — Deputies received a report of a resident who fell on the 1000 block of Duffield Flat Road in Potlatch.

3:35 a.m. — A medical problem was reported near the Potlatch Post Office. One person was taken to the hospital.

5:42 a.m. — A person reportedly fell and needed help standing on the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 99 in Kendrick.

7:46 a.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 1300 block of Franklin Road in Moscow.

8:13 a.m. — A medical problem was reported on the 1300 block of Crane Creek Road in Potlatch. One person was taken to the hospital.

9 a.m. — One was taken to the hospital following a report of a medical problem on the 100 block of East A Street in Troy.

12:59 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 3000 block of U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.

1:35 p.m. — A grass fire was reported on the 1100 block of Teare Road in Moscow. Deputies determined it was a controlled burn.

1:54 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 3300 block of Cameron Road in Moscow.

3:23 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on Spring Valley Road near Troy.

4:35 p.m. — A possible fire was reported on Davis Road in Viola. Deputies responded and determined it was a controlled burn.

6:02 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 700 block of Ponderosa Drive in Potlatch.

7:22 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of an unattended death on the 1400 block of Scoville Road in Potlatch.

7:54 p.m. — The sound of gunshots were reported on Vassar Meadow Road near Deary.

10:26 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported near the intersection of Cora and Mountain Home roads in Potlatch.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

9:53 a.m. — A reported runaway juvenile was located and returned to the 500 block of Northwest Greyhound Way.

1:50 p.m. — Police responded to a medical call on Terre View Drive.

2:36 p.m. — A dispute was reported at the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.

4:19 p.m. — A possible theft was reported at Walmart.

4:27 p.m. — Possible harassment was reported on the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.

6:01 p.m. — One patient was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital following an accident on Stadium Way and Grand Avenue.

7:04 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Wheat Ridge and Old Wawawai Road.

7:18 p.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

11:08 p.m. — Screaming was reported on the 1000 block of Northeast B Street.

Thursday

1:24 a.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run unattended on Oak and Opal streets.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

5:17 p.m. — Police cited and released a man for driving with a suspended license on State Route 27.

6:14 p.m. — Police cited and released a man for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on U.S. Highway 195.

7:04 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Wheat Ridge Drive and Old Wawawai Road and determined everything was fine.

10:04 p.m. — Police cited and released a woman for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on U.S. 195.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

11:34 a.m. — Police responded to a medical call at Todd Hall.

9:40 p.m. — Police responded to a medical call at Rogers Orton Playfield.

