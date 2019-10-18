MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
7:55 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the intersection of North Washington and Second streets.
10:30 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the intersection of West Third and South Jackson streets.
11:02 a.m. — A vehicle that was reported stolen out of Walla Walla was recovered on the 800 block of North Almon Street.
11:31 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on West Sixth Street.
11:53 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on West Pullman Road.
12 p.m. — Theft of a bicycle was reported on the 1000 block of Paradise Creek Street.
12:18 p.m. — An officer responded to a request for a welfare check on the 400 block of Pleasant Place.
1:56 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of East Third Street.
1:58 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on East Fifth Street.
2:53 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on Railroad Street.
5:24 p.m. — A child reportedly fell from a swing and hurt their ankle on East Third Street.
LATAH SHERIFF
Wednesday
2:34 a.m. — Deputies received a report of a resident who fell on the 1000 block of Duffield Flat Road in Potlatch.
3:35 a.m. — A medical problem was reported near the Potlatch Post Office. One person was taken to the hospital.
5:42 a.m. — A person reportedly fell and needed help standing on the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 99 in Kendrick.
7:46 a.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 1300 block of Franklin Road in Moscow.
8:13 a.m. — A medical problem was reported on the 1300 block of Crane Creek Road in Potlatch. One person was taken to the hospital.
9 a.m. — One was taken to the hospital following a report of a medical problem on the 100 block of East A Street in Troy.
12:59 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 3000 block of U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.
1:35 p.m. — A grass fire was reported on the 1100 block of Teare Road in Moscow. Deputies determined it was a controlled burn.
1:54 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 3300 block of Cameron Road in Moscow.
3:23 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on Spring Valley Road near Troy.
4:35 p.m. — A possible fire was reported on Davis Road in Viola. Deputies responded and determined it was a controlled burn.
6:02 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 700 block of Ponderosa Drive in Potlatch.
7:22 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of an unattended death on the 1400 block of Scoville Road in Potlatch.
7:54 p.m. — The sound of gunshots were reported on Vassar Meadow Road near Deary.
10:26 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported near the intersection of Cora and Mountain Home roads in Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
9:53 a.m. — A reported runaway juvenile was located and returned to the 500 block of Northwest Greyhound Way.
1:50 p.m. — Police responded to a medical call on Terre View Drive.
2:36 p.m. — A dispute was reported at the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.
4:19 p.m. — A possible theft was reported at Walmart.
4:27 p.m. — Possible harassment was reported on the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.
6:01 p.m. — One patient was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital following an accident on Stadium Way and Grand Avenue.
7:04 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Wheat Ridge and Old Wawawai Road.
7:18 p.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
11:08 p.m. — Screaming was reported on the 1000 block of Northeast B Street.
Thursday
1:24 a.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run unattended on Oak and Opal streets.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
5:17 p.m. — Police cited and released a man for driving with a suspended license on State Route 27.
6:14 p.m. — Police cited and released a man for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on U.S. Highway 195.
7:04 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Wheat Ridge Drive and Old Wawawai Road and determined everything was fine.
10:04 p.m. — Police cited and released a woman for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on U.S. 195.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
11:34 a.m. — Police responded to a medical call at Todd Hall.
9:40 p.m. — Police responded to a medical call at Rogers Orton Playfield.