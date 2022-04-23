LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Samuel Eli White, 25, and Jessica Lynn Monore, 25, both of Pullman.Thursday
Bryce Anthon Davis, 20, and Hillary Rene Lyon, 20, both of Moscow.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
April 8
John David Beuhler, 22, and Cora Josephine Borgens, 22, both of Pullman.
April 9
Jance Kelly Mathia, 30, of Garfield and Kelly Malainee Ward, 25, of Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:09 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle collision was reported on Sixth and Jackson streets.
2:38 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Pullman Road.
2:47 p.m. — Police responded to a report of males stealing clothes from Zumiez at the Palouse Mall.
8:01 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle collision was reported on Baker Street and Pullman Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
8:50 a.m. — A theft was reported on Main Street in Troy.
8:52 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 51-year-old Troy man for suspicion of DUI in Kendrick.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
10:26 a.m. — A window was broken in a car on the 1000 block of Northeast Indiana Street.
2:27 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 600 block of Northeast Campus Street.
3:04 p.m. — Several windows were broken at a residence on the 1200 block of Northwest Ritchie Street.
3:45 p.m. — An officer provided a welfare check for the 100 block of Northwest True Street.
7:13 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 100 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
10:33 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.