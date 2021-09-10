MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
7:41 a.m. — A golf cart was reportedly stolen from the 1200 block of Nez Perce Drive.
8:55 a.m. — A cast iron lawn chair was reportedly stolen from the 900 block of South Jefferson Street.
9:31 a.m. — Police received a report that a large toolbox was stolen from the front yard of a residence on the 600 block of South Adams Street.
9:50 a.m. — A traffic collision was reported on the corner of South Jefferson and East Third streets.
11:56 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 600 block of North Van Buren Street.
12:01 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 400 block of North Main Street.
2:45 p.m. — A woman was reportedly yelling at and harassing people on the 300 block of North Main Street.
3:41 p.m. — A homeless man was reportedly verbally harassing people on the 1800 block of West Pullman Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
12:22 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 500 block of Idaho Street in Deary.
2:14 p.m. — Firefighters responded to a report of a wildfire on State Highway 3 between Juliaetta and Kendrick. Dubbed the American Ridge fire, the Idaho Department of Lands said it was estimated to be roughly 150 acres in size. No structures were threatened.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
11 a.m. — A burglary was reported on True Street.
11:22 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a male riding bicycle wearing only a blanket at Walmart. Police could not locate the person.
11:55 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported at Pullman Regional Hospital.
1:10 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Kamiaken Street.
5:17 p.m. — A two-vehicle collision was reported on South Grand Avenue and McKenzie Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
1:07 a.m. — A 33-year-old Asotin woman and 27-year-old Clarkston man were arrested on Wawawai Road in Clarkston for suspicion of obstructing a public servant.
9:17 a.m. — A theft was reported on Bryant Boulevard in St. John.
10:54 a.m. — A disorderly person was reported on F Street in Albion.